Category: Customs/Compliance
May 21, 2025
EUDR Update: What It Means for You - and How Flexport Can Help
April 17, 2025
CBAM Update: A Welcome Break for Small Importers
September 13, 2024
U.S. Administration Takes Executive Action on Section 321 De Minimis Imports: What We Know So Far and What to Expect Next
September 5, 2024
EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR): A Guide for Importers
August 30, 2024
Optimising Your Global Supply Chain by Centralising Your Brokerage
July 25, 2024
What You Need to Know About the New Digital Product Passport Under the EU Ecodesign Act
May 22, 2024
The Shifting Landscape of U.S.-China Trade: What You Should Know about Section 301 Tariffs
July 27, 2023
How Importers Can Leverage MPF Consolidation to Cut Costs
March 16, 2023
Tariff Engineering: Lower Duties Are Possible if You Can Find the Right Customs Codes
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.