EUDR Update: What It Means for You - and How Flexport Can Help

The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) continues to take shape. In its latest update, the European Commission has published revised FAQs and a new Guidance Document, both aimed at clarifying reporting expectations and easing compliance pressures for businesses.

But while some industry voices argue that these updates merely reinforce what was already implied, the bottom line remains unchanged: companies must submit Due Diligence Statements (DDS) and retain traceable, verifiable records to demonstrate compliance, product by product, transaction by transaction.

So, what’s new? And how can Flexport help you manage the complexity without overloading your operations?

What’s New in the Latest EUDR Guidance

Annual Reporting Instead of Shipment-Level DDS

Importers are now allowed to submit Due Diligence Statements (DDS) on an annual basis rather than per shipment. While this reduces some administrative overhead, the burden of data collection and record-keeping remains. Companies are still responsible for documenting product-level details and being able to trace them back if reviewed by authorities.

This reduces the administration burden by 30%? Maybe, but if importers are accountable for their declarations based upon their suppliers' information then surely the administration continues product by product, transaction by transaction, and the required storing of data and documents to ensure proof can be provided to support the annual DDS.

New Risk Classification by Country

The EU will classify countries or specific regions within them as low, standard, or high deforestation risk. This “benchmarking” approach is meant to help businesses make more informed sourcing decisions.

Even when sourcing from low-risk countries, companies still need to collect geolocation data and demonstrate legal and deforestation-free origin.

What Businesses Still Need to Do

Even with simplified reporting structures, companies must be prepared to:

Gather product- and supplier-level data

Ensure accuracy and completeness

Store supporting documentation

Provide proof on demand, potentially years after a transaction

The need for structured, traceable data workflows is unchanged.

How Flexport Supports EUDR Compliance

Flexport’s platform is already built to manage much of what EUDR requires:

80% of DDS data captured automatically at the product/transaction level

at the product/transaction level Supplier documents digitized and searchable within minutes

within minutes Custom and scheduled reports based on your compliance needs

All of this is part of our standard service, no extra investment or software integrations required.

Need help navigating EUDR?

If your business is impacted and you’d like to learn more about how Flexport can support your compliance efforts, contact us at eudr@flexport.com.