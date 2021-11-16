Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: logistics

  • Canada Customs option2 1 24 22

    January 25, 2022

    CBSA Publishes New Trade Verification Priorities

  • An admin worker counts packages in a warehouse. Image for masthead of Logistics Pressure Matrix report.

    January 21, 2022

    Understanding the Logistics Pressure Matrix

  • EOY Header 12 22 21

    December 22, 2021

    2022 Supply Chain Trends to Seize, According to Flexport Leaders

  • Chinese New Year blog 12-09-21@1.5x

    December 16, 2021

    For Europe, Lunar New Year Delays May Be Relative

  • Same, Better, or Worse - What’s the Logistics Outlook for 2022?

    December 14, 2021

    Same, Better, or Worse: What’s the Logistics Outlook for 2022?

  • Are shipping delays getting better or worse? Flexport's latest weekly Ocean Timeliness Indicator shows transit times from Asia to Europe increased by 1 day to 108 days last week.

    December 8, 2021

    Track Logistics Trends and Supply Chain Delays With New Flexport Indicators

  • Gratitude Optimism for a Golden Age of Supply Chain Post 11-22-21

    November 24, 2021

    How to Forge a Golden Age of Supply Chain

  • Fireworks over Washington DC

    November 19, 2021

    Trade War Redux - US-China Trade Relations Issues to Watch

  • Ryan’s tweet storm blog 11-12-21

    November 16, 2021

    The Start of a Plan to Clear LA/LB Port Congestion

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.