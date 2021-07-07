Category: State of Trade
December 14, 2021
Same, Better, or Worse: What’s the Logistics Outlook for 2022?
December 9, 2021
Customs Filing Data Could Flag Compliance Earlier if Act Passes
November 30, 2021
Jumping Ship: When to Change Ports to Skip Congestion
November 23, 2021
Early Shopping, Not Early Shipping Ahead of the Holidays
October 28, 2021
Tariffs Could Be Part of Why We’re Short on Chassis
October 22, 2021
Port Workers Portray the Reality of Bottlenecks
October 18, 2021
Flexport Survey: Electricity Rationing Impacts to Supply Chains
September 15, 2021
Transpacific Shifts: Import Demand Is Changing the World’s Busiest Trade Lane
July 7, 2021
Bring in the Dogs: New 100% Air Cargo Screening Rules Take Effect
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.