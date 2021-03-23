Skip to content
Category: Supply Chain News

  • Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis 6-21-21

    June 21, 2021

    Whose Fault Is the Current Ocean Freight Market Crisis? Nobody’s, Really.

  • Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom 6-9-21

    June 9, 2021

    Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom

  • Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity 6-8-21

    June 8, 2021

    Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity

  • Trade benefits to developing nations blog 6-1-21

    June 1, 2021

    New Trade Act Could Trigger Supply Chain Changes

  • Ocean Trends Reveal blog 5-26-21

    May 26, 2021

    Ocean Trends Reveal When We May See Schedule Relief

  • How to Cope as Suez Congestion Hits Europe 4-12-21

    April 13, 2021

    How to Cope as Suez Congestion Hits Europe for the Next Month or More

  • Ships Transit the Suez Again 3-30-21

    March 30, 2021

    Ships Transit the Suez Again as Downstream Impacts Surface

  • Updates and Impacts from Ever Given

    March 26, 2021

    What’s Going on in the Suez Canal? Updates and Impacts from Ever Given

  • Master the Twists and Terms of Retail 3-23-21

    March 23, 2021

    To Sell More Product, Master the Twists and Terms of Retail

