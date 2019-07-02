Skip to content
July 2, 2019

Flexport Teams with MedShare to Help 12,500 Patients in the Philippines

Flexport Editorial Team
Recently, Flexport wrapped up its first annual Global Volunteer Week. But as a Pledge 1% company, commitment is a year-round thing.

A movement by companies worldwide, Pledge 1% member organizations commit 1% of equity, profit, product, and/or employee time to their communities. Flexport regularly participates in opportunities to provide aid or support. For instance, employees receive 10 hours of paid volunteer time a year, and the company is dedicated to enabling carbon-neutral disaster-relief aid shipments.

In a partnership earlier this year with MedShare, a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization that sources and delivers surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world, Flexport employees helped sort and organize medical supplies, preparing goods to be shipped in a 40’ container to 12,500 patients in the Philippines. In addition, Flexport staff helped manage the entire logistics of getting the 40’ trailer from San Leandro, CA, to Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines. As MedShare notes in a blog on the Pledge 1% website, part of that mission also involved contributing Flexport technology to MedShare’s humanitarian relief efforts and working with the organization to determine how and when aid could reach the affected area as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Read more about Flexport’s partnership with MedShare at the Pledge 1% blog.

