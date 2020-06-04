Integrating Shipping Data Boosts ERP Systems with Visibility and Cost Savings

At many companies, a broad enterprise resource planning (ERP) system manages day-to-day functions like financials, human resources, customer data, or purchasing—but not always shipping. For businesses that want to remain competitive in today’s global trade environment, the need for integrated logistics technology becomes more pressing.

Unlocking Insights

Logistics managers often have to switch platforms or work manually, risking fallout that can range from simple human error and productivity drags to outright delays, communication breaks, and customer churn.

That’s because, for some companies, supply chain continuity can only occur via disconnected systems: Legacy freight forwarding is a furor of emails, spreadsheets, phone calls, various data interfaces, and even paper.

But by integrating shipping data from Flexport’s technology platform with existing ERPs, clients establish a single source of truth. In the process, they’re able to see goods in transit in real time, supported by other layers of meaningful supply chain data. This visibility enhances overall efficiency and unlocks deeper insights that drive business transformation, including cost savings.

Supply Chain Savings

Take the case of Gerber, a plumbing fixtures leader that imports thousands of container shipments each year into the US, before moving products through distribution centers and to customers across North America.

When Flexport helped integrate its technology platform on the back end with Gerber’s existing ERP system, shipment milestones were transmitted automatically. This provided real-time visibility into estimated container arrivals, allowing management of customer expectations and warehouse staffing.

In Gerber’s first year of partnering with Flexport, the company reduced supply chain costs by 10%.

By choosing freight forwarding technology that works seamlessly with ERP systems, businesses can quickly spot insights and opportunities from the collection of data generated by each shipment. These insights inform and enrich other ERP functions, both automatically and by steering strategy and process.

Learn More

