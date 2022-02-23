Category: Insights & Analysis
December 18, 2023
Post-Covid Indicators
December 15, 2023
Trade Activity Forecast Indicators
October 30, 2023
Southeast Asia Sectoral Cost Indices
October 23, 2023
Air Timeliness Indicator
October 17, 2023
Flexport Consumption Forecast
September 18, 2023
Trade Price Forecast
July 21, 2023
State of Trade: Is Shipping Bottoming Out or Still Descending?
April 7, 2022
Rethinking Supply Chains: From Cost Center to Growth Engine
February 23, 2022
Can U.S. Customs Keep Up with Change? Flexport’s Tom Gould Joins COAC to Advise How
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.