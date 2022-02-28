Skip to content
News and Views

    March 10, 2022

    Understanding Section 321: A Guide for Ecommerce Brands

    March 9, 2022

    Dedicated Capacity: Air Freight Predictability for the E-Commerce Boom

    March 8, 2022

    What Is Logistical Efficiency and Why Is It Important?

    March 7, 2022

    How Partnering With a 3PL Can Make the Returns Process Easier

    March 7, 2022

    Unpacking the Concept of Delivery as a Service (DaaS)

  • Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief goods to Ukrainian refugee sites across Eastern Europe including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Please join us by donating to the Flexport.org Fund and help us send as many supplies as we can from around the world to the Ukrainian people.

    March 4, 2022

    Ukraine Refugee Crisis - How You Can Help

    March 4, 2022

    How Fast Shipping Can Have a Direct Effect on Customer Acquisition

    March 2, 2022

    UPDATES: Impact of Conflict in Ukraine on Supply Chain and Logistics

    February 28, 2022

    Routes, not Jets - Impact of Ukraine Conflict on Airfreight

