News and Views

    December 23, 2021

    Why the Holiday Aftermath Is Just as Important as the Preparation

    December 22, 2021

    2022 Supply Chain Trends to Seize, According to Flexport Leaders

    December 21, 2021

    How To Localize Your Inventory for Fast Shipping

    December 20, 2021

    US HTS Codes Update Gets Pushed Back [UPDATES ADDED]

    December 17, 2021

    Your 2022 New Year’s Guide to EU-UK Customs Changes

    December 16, 2021

    For Europe, Lunar New Year Delays May Be Relative

    December 14, 2021

    5 Tips To Turn Holiday Gifters Into Customers

    December 14, 2021

    Same, Better, or Worse: What’s the Logistics Outlook for 2022?

    December 9, 2021

    Customs Filing Data Could Flag Compliance Earlier if Act Passes

