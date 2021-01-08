News and Views
January 28, 2021
Biden Trade Policy: No Shake-ups Yet—Too Soon to Tell?
January 27, 2021
Change of Air: Supply Shortages and Ocean Jams Transform Airfreight in 2021
January 21, 2021
30K Donors and Mission-Driven Organizations Help Communities in Need
January 20, 2021
The Beginner’s Guide to Fulfillment as a Service
January 20, 2021
Outbreak of Covid Cases at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Escalates an Already Fraught Situation
January 19, 2021
Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year, Providing Cues for 2021 Planning
January 14, 2021
Relief for Trapped Seafarers Could Require Last-Minute Rerouting of Cargo Ships
January 12, 2021
Brexit Reality Check: 7 Common Misunderstandings Under the New TCA
January 8, 2021
Data-Driven Planning and Logistics Help Businesses Avoid Common Mistakes
