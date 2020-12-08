Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

News and Views

  • Supply Challenges Blog 1-6-21

    January 7, 2021

    Supply Challenges Require Continued Adaptability from Businesses in 2021

  • A new free trade agreement between the EU and UK following lengthy negotiations around Brexit has been approved. Understanding the new system surrounding tariff-free access and rules of origin with the new deal is vital. Here's what to know.

    December 30, 2020

    New Chapter Begins as British Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Deal—Here’s What to Know

  • As the uncertainty of 2020 continues to unfold, consumer demands and capacity constraints collide, impacting economic recovery.

    December 29, 2020

    How the Collision of Consumer Demand and Capacity Constraints of 2020 Impact Economic Recovery

  • Flexport CEO and Ashton Kutcher blog 12-17-20

    December 23, 2020

    Productivity Depends on Mindset and Culture, Say Flexport CEO and Ashton Kutcher

  • A Deep Dive Into the UK Freight Market and How to Plan for 2021

    December 22, 2020

    A Deep Dive Into the UK Freight Market and How to Plan for 2021

  • US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it would block imports of cotton and products containing cotton from the Xinjiang region of China to help curb human rights violations. For importers trying to bring in cotton manufactured according to labor laws, ramped-up enforcement could mean an unexpected increase in inspections of shipments to determine place of origin.

    December 17, 2020

    Source of Origin Looms Large for Importers of Cotton Textiles and Apparel

  • Incident Blog 12-15-20 (1)

    December 15, 2020

    After the ONE Apus Container Loss, Carrier and Consignees Wait for Final Word on Damages

  • A labor and container shortage is wreaking havoc in the ocean market.

    December 10, 2020

    Businesses Look for Solutions to Address Ongoing Ocean Woes

  • As 2020 draws to a close, there is much speculation regarding how much of the impact of the pandemic and other supply chain disruptions will continue into 2021. Flexport offers five predictions spanning the economy, tariffs, ocean, air, and technology.

    December 8, 2020

    Five Predictions to Shape Supply Chains in 2021

  • Our Tech Platform

    Ocean, Air, Ground, All From the Cloud

    Learn More

  • Our Service Model

    Expert Teams Dedicated to Your Business

    Learn More