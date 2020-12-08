News and Views
January 7, 2021
Supply Challenges Require Continued Adaptability from Businesses in 2021
December 30, 2020
New Chapter Begins as British Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Deal—Here’s What to Know
December 29, 2020
How the Collision of Consumer Demand and Capacity Constraints of 2020 Impact Economic Recovery
December 23, 2020
Productivity Depends on Mindset and Culture, Say Flexport CEO and Ashton Kutcher
December 22, 2020
A Deep Dive Into the UK Freight Market and How to Plan for 2021
December 17, 2020
Source of Origin Looms Large for Importers of Cotton Textiles and Apparel
December 15, 2020
After the ONE Apus Container Loss, Carrier and Consignees Wait for Final Word on Damages
December 10, 2020
Businesses Look for Solutions to Address Ongoing Ocean Woes
December 8, 2020
Five Predictions to Shape Supply Chains in 2021
