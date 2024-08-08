Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

News and Views

  • Photo - EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR): A Guide for Importers

    September 5, 2024

    EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR): A Guide for Importers

  • Peak-Season GettyImages-1415611453 (1)

    September 4, 2024

    When Is Peak Season 2024? Important Dates to Know

  • Front Photo - Optimising Your Global Supply Chain by Centralising Your Brokerage

    August 30, 2024

    Optimising Your Global Supply Chain by Centralising Your Brokerage

  • GettyImages-1272562578

    August 28, 2024

    Flexport and Veho Announce Partnership, Enabling Businesses of All Sizes to Offer Customers High-Quality Fast Parcel Delivery Services

  • GettyImages-576451271

    August 22, 2024

    What We Know about Canada’s Railroad Lockout and the Impact on North American Supply Chains

  • Peak-Season GettyImages-1413666144

    August 21, 2024

    Peak Season Planning: 6 Tips for Getting Started

  • GettyImages-1169340627

    August 21, 2024

    Supercharge Sustainability Initiatives and Compliance with Flexport’s Updated Emissions Calculator

  • BC Blog Header IMG-1

    August 19, 2024

    Unlocking Savings and Efficiency: How Flexport’s Buyer’s Consolidation Service Transforms Ocean Freight

  • Trine Nielsen

    August 8, 2024

    Trine Nielsen Named VP, Global Head of Ocean Freight at Flexport

  • Our Tech Platform

    Ocean, Air, Ground, All From the Cloud

    Learn More

  • Our Service Model

    Expert Teams Dedicated to Your Business

    Learn More