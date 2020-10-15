Skip to content
News and Views

  • The new US president will likely have to work with a Senate in which Republicans have a narrow majority, and a House controlled by Democrats. With big questions ahead, businesses await an outcome that may shape new strategies for the coming year.

    November 6, 2020

    How the Global Trade Agenda Might Change with a New President

    November 4, 2020

    Declarations, Duties, and Drawback: Customs Brokers Streamline Trade with up to 99%+ Data Accuracy

    November 4, 2020

    How Fast Delivery Affects Holiday Conversions

  • Flexport joins Stripe effort to help reduce carbon emissions through special program that invests in advanced technology designed to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

    October 29, 2020

    Flexport Joins Stripe Climate for Carbon Removal

    October 28, 2020

    Takeaways from FORWARD20: Velocity, Transport Mode Mixes, and New Trade Tech

    October 23, 2020

    Everything Sellers Need To Know About Shipping Labels

  • Unusual conditions like ‘Shipageddon’ and a super peak happening in ocean are surfacing. To help address some of the challenges regarding ocean capacity, following are some observations and insights.

    October 23, 2020

    Rogue Wave? An Update on the Extraordinary Peak Happening in Ocean

    October 19, 2020

    Bringing Sustainability Efforts to the Forefront of the Supply Chain

    October 15, 2020

    3 Ways to Carry Insights from Peak Season 2020 Into RFP Season 2021

