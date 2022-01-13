Shopify Markets: Connect With Customers on a Worldwide Scale

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Are you ready to move your business to the global market, but aren’t sure where to start? There’s so much to consider when navigating eCommerce around the world, and Shopify is simplifying the process. If you’ve considered creating a website to accommodate an international audience, Shopify Markets can help you scale your business for the market that is right for your brand. With customization tools in place, your website can create a meaningful shopping experience tailored to an international audience. Let’s take a look at how Shopify Markets can work for your brand and connect you with potential buyers worldwide.

A Quick Overview: What is Shopify Markets?

Shopify Markets’ goal is to create a solution to the complex operation of selling products globally. Not only does it make the global market more accessible to businesses, but it helps streamline the process to make it as easy as selling domestically. Its objective is to connect businesses with customers worldwide, while still providing a “local” experience for shoppers.

Shopify will work with your business to expand your website to different worldwide markets, without needing to designate a team for global sales. This solution can increase your online presence, make your product more visible, and optimize your sales. By providing the tools for customization, Shopify is taking the guesswork out of creating an online store that can reach a number of international markets.

Shopify Markets has access to data on millions of international sales, which can provide retailers with valuable information on markets that will be profitable in the future. This can help brands to enter marketplaces quickly, enabling them to capitalize on lucrative sales opportunities.

One Website, A World of Access

When potential buyers visit any website, they want to feel like they’re shopping locally. Being able to customize the experience for customers around the world has been challenging—until now. Shopify Markets allows you to have a single site—but by utilizing international domains, the website can be tailored to the potential buyer’s home country.

Using international domains makes your website more accessible to buyers around the world. The domain can adjust depending on the country, so customers get a seamless experience instead of trying to find a website that has their preferred currency and language. Shopify automatically puts the correct SEO tags in place so customers see the relevant domain in their search. Geolocation apps will direct buyers to the correct market based on their IP address. Shopify Markets has several tools available to make sure your potential customers arrive smoothly at the correct website to accommodate their shopping needs.

Customized Currency and Language

Allowing customers to shop with prices in their native currency customizes the experience and assists in closing sales. Shopify Markets will convert prices from your online store to one of the roughly 130 currencies available on their platform. It also uses the latest foreign exchange rates to round product prices. All of this happens seamlessly without extra work from your team.

Shopify Markets also allows websites to be presented in the native language of the shopper. This helps prospective buyers to feel comfortable and connected with the content of the site. The language will remain consistent throughout the shopping experience, including the checkout process, confirmation email, and any refund information. This level of personalization helps prevent any obstacles in the shopping process.

Duty and Import Taxes Made Easy

When selling internationally, there can be many questions about duty and import taxes. Shopify Markets automatically calculates these taxes during checkout, so shoppers can clearly see the cost before delivery. The last thing your customer wants is an unexpected charge to cover the cost of buying internationally. Shopify also makes sure you are compliant in the markets where you are doing business. Again, they take the mystery out of calculating the taxes which are another layer to selling globally.

International Pricing Support

Product prices may vary based on the market. Businesses need to account for shipping prices and logistics of selling overseas. With Shopify Markets, brands can create a pricing strategy that is customized to your business. Prices can be quickly adapted through percentage-based adjustments specific to the market. Just because you operate from a single website, doesn’t mean you can’t customize your prices for the variable global marketplace that you serve.

Familiar Payment Methods

While credit card payments and PayPal may be the preferred payment methods here in the US, that may not be the case for shoppers in other countries. When a customer goes to make a purchase, they want to see a familiar payment method that they’re comfortable using. Shopify Markets allows you to offer Apple Pay, Pay Pal, and credit card payments, but also local payments for European countries like Klarna, iDEAL, EPS payments, and Bancontact. Even if these are unfamiliar to your brand, their presence on your website will make it more personalized to the individual customer. Having a trusted payment option helps consumers feel secure in the buying process.

Further Future Customization

Shopify Markets has plans for further customization in the future. They plan to offer options to customize your content for a specific market. This means you can offer different products to different markets based on buyer preferences, seasonal trends, and international regulations. This allows you to tailor your brand to international clients, making more personalized experiences that will increase your connection with consumers.

Final Thoughts

If your business is ready to expand to the global eCommerce space, Shopify Markets can provide all the tools to tackle this intimidating landscape. Expanding your brand to international buyers can be easily accomplished for businesses that are aligned with Shopify.

Using international domains can allow your website to be personalized to the needs of shoppers worldwide, taking away barriers associated with language and currency discrepancies. Shopify has built-in tools to simplify price conversions and tax calculations for international sales. Most of all, Shopify Markets has found solutions for the complex tasks of global selling to give you peace of mind and allow your team to spend more time growing your business.

