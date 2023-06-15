Stay in the Know With Flexport’s Freight Market Updates Newsletter

June 15, 2023
Did you know Flexport is more than a leader in logistics technology, we also have a newsletter full of useful bites of information about the current global freight market and logistics world? It's called Freight Market Updates (FMU) and it comes out weekly. Below you'll find a taster of the sorts of information we're talking about over in the FMU—taken from this week's edition so it's all fresh
Trends To Watch:
- Ocean - TAWB: Rates continue to decline as demand remains low and capacity open. Expect this trend to continue beyond Q2’23. This situation means that equipment is widely available in all major European ports—congestion has decreased in both US and Europe, speeding the turnaround of containers and leading to wider equipment availability.
- Air - Asia: An increase in passenger capacity for the summer schedule is keeping overall capacity (freighter + passenger) relatively stable, along with average rates. The spot market is increasing as carriers and forwarders are less desperate to fill their empty space.
- Trucking - U.S. Domestic: The Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) remains at a record low—consistent with the lows seen during the early COVID-19 lockdowns—indicating sufficient capacity to meet demand and that carriers are prioritizing contract freight.
North America Vessel Dwell Times:
This Week in News:
Unsnarled Supply Chains Appear To Help Ease Goods Inflation
Using updated data from the White House Council of Economic Advisors, this brief article dives into the supply chain forces involved in the current inflation situation. Drawing on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSPCI), among other sources, their conclusion is that American consumers can likely look forward to having some economic breathing room in the coming months. For another dive into the GSPCI, see Flexport Research’s recent commentary piece, Are We There Yet? Tracking the Recovery in Global Supply Chains.
