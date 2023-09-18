Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (September 18, 2023)

NRF Acquires Reverse Logistics Association

In a move to help its members establish and meet full-circle sustainability goals, The National Retail Federation (NRF) recently announced it had acquired the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). With the continued growth in consumer demand for a true circular economy and visibility into what happens to goods after return, the NRF says they’re now better positioned than ever to support their members in meeting these demands as well as assisting with the growing issue of returns fraud.

[VIDEO] How the Panama Canal’s Drought Is Threatening Global Supply Chains

Ongoing drought conditions in the region have led the Panama Canal Authority to impose several layers of restrictions on vessels transiting this crucial sea route. This 10-minute explainer video does a good job of summarizing the situation while introducing additional context and background to ensure viewers are seeing the whole picture.

California’s Senate passes bill to restrict autonomous trucks

The California State Senate has passed AB 316, which restricts autonomous vehicle (AV) testing on public roads. As of now, no truck weighing 10,001 pounds or more has been driven autonomously on public roads in the state. The move has drawn support from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for protecting their driver members, and disapproval from the industry organization Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA) for hindering technological advancement, with both sides citing public safety as their primary concern.

Port of Long Beach Sees Modest Start to Peak Shipping Season

According to the NRF, 2023 container imports to the U.S. will hit 22.3 million TEUs, down ~12.5% from last year yet up from the 22 million seen in pre-pandemic 2019. Numbers at the Port of Long Beach as we enter peak season seem to support that prediction, seeing 682,312 TEUs last month, a decrease of 15.4% from August 2022, but an increase of 18% over July.

Flexport Launches a Revolution to Democratize Supply Chain for Entrepreneurs

This week, Flexport launched a supply chain revolution for entrepreneurs, the first truly all-in-one tool and end-to-end global trade solution powering instant access to financing, freight, fulfillment, and replenishment to all major marketplaces and retail stores. Those who want even more can join Flexport+, a membership program offering exclusive access to industry-leading supply chain financing, priority shipping services, and easy access to supply chain experts for heightened support.