General Average: Navigating Hidden Maritime Costs and Cargo Delays

In March 2021 the Evergreen cargo container ship the MV Ever Given got wedged in the middle of the Suez Canal. The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the canal and caused a significant backlog of ships waiting to transit rather than circumnavigating Africa while the salvage operation was underway.

Facing huge losses, the ship’s owners declared general average. General average is a centuries-old principle of maritime law that allows a vessel owner to force cargo owners to share the financial loss to a ship or that were caused by a ship. Each cargo owner will be required to share the financial costs based on its “interest” in the “voyage,” which typically is defined as that owner’s cargo’s commercial invoice value relative to the value of the ship and all other cargo on the ship.

This can be a complex process, as it requires all parties—cargo owners, the ship owner, the other injured parties, and all their insurance companies—assess the value of the cargo, the value of the ship, and the extent of the damages and/or other losses incurred. It can take years.

During this long, slow process, all the cargo from the ship can be held as ‘security’ to insure that each cargo owner pays its portion of the general average fund. Generally, the only way to get your cargo is to post cash or a bond to secure your portion of the general average fund. This is also very complex and it might involve parting with tens of thousands of dollars just to get back the cargo that you have already paid for.

You can insure against this risk. Some cargo insurance policies include coverage for general average which will obligate the insurer to post a bond to secure the release of cargo. This kind of coverage allows the insured to avoid a potentially crippling blow to its cash flow. The per shipment cargo insurance offered through Flexport Insurance Solutions includes coverage for general average.

