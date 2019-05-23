Technology Companies Talking and Doing Good

Flexport hosted Tech Talks at Sea last week, its third of the semi-annual event series featuring talks given by speakers from Flexport and other Bay Area technology companies. 175 people attended the networking opportunity and cruised the San Francisco Bay. Focused on the theme Tech for Good, thought leaders from Flexport.org, Google Earth Engine and Airbnb Human discussed how their platforms and products can be used for humanitarian causes.

With Google Earth Engine, for example, nonprofits and scientists can track disease outbreaks, environmental changes, city growth, and other issues that affect livelihoods around the globe. Airbnb’s Open Homes program lets hosts open their homes to people displaced by extreme weather, conflict, or illness free of charge. Similarly, Flexport.org facilitates product donations to local communities, offers a carbon offset program, and provides pro-bono shipping counseling and discounted freight services on shipments for NGOs and nonprofits -- for instance offering shipping credits to Airlink to deliver goods to disaster areas and to MedShare to distribute medical supplies in developing countries.