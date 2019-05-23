May 23, 2019
Technology Companies Talking and Doing Good
Flexport hosted Tech Talks at Sea last week, its third of the semi-annual event series featuring talks given by speakers from Flexport and other Bay Area technology companies. 175 people attended the networking opportunity and cruised the San Francisco Bay. Focused on the theme Tech for Good, thought leaders from Flexport.org, Google Earth Engine and Airbnb Human discussed how their platforms and products can be used for humanitarian causes.
With Google Earth Engine, for example, nonprofits and scientists can track disease outbreaks, environmental changes, city growth, and other issues that affect livelihoods around the globe. Airbnb’s Open Homes program lets hosts open their homes to people displaced by extreme weather, conflict, or illness free of charge. Similarly, Flexport.org facilitates product donations to local communities, offers a carbon offset program, and provides pro-bono shipping counseling and discounted freight services on shipments for NGOs and nonprofits -- for instance offering shipping credits to Airlink to deliver goods to disaster areas and to MedShare to distribute medical supplies in developing countries.
As follow-up to this inspired theme of doing good, Flexport is launching its first annual Global Volunteer Week, Community Forward, the week of June 3rd. More than 1200 employees across 14 global locations will be participating in a range of activities to support their local communities working in community shelters, public spaces and non-profit organizations to help the homeless, elderly, and disadvantaged youth populations, as well as the environment. Stay tuned to learn more about Community Forward’s impact.