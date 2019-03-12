The Importance of Enhanced Content on Your Walmart Listing

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

As Walmart Marketplace continues to grow and expand, more and more shoppers are bound to visit its pages. However, with more opportunity also comes more competition. According to a Feedvisor study, most sellers who are looking to expand to a second marketplace are eyeing Walmart as their first choice.

Enhanced content on Walmart gives sellers a unique advantage over the competition by creating listings that stand out with additional rich media, such as videos, interactive product tours, additional images, descriptions, banners, comparison charts, and more.

There is a need for more compelling media on listings, and Enhanced Content is one of the best ways to achieve this. When you go beyond the basic Walmart listing, it helps your items stand out to customers, and allows you to help buyers imagine your products in their lives.

To help our sellers achieve this, we’ve established a partnership with RichContext, a certified Connected Content Partner with Walmart.com that focuses on Walmart Enhanced Content. They place an emphasis on helping sellers understand and master enhanced content across their listings to generate sales and boost conversions.

But before we get into the details, let’s go over the basics.

What Is Enhanced Content?

Enhanced content goes beyond the basic elements of an item page. It allows a brand to tell the most meaningful story for their product. Enhanced content includes videos, comparison charts, downloadable documents, and endless abilities to customize with a brand’s assets.

The examples of enhanced content above allow sellers to rotate seasonally relevant content, execute digital campaigns, and produce rich media that compels buyers.

The Benefits of Enhanced Content

Engage With Your Customers

“In this social media driven era, we know that shoppers are directly influenced by the content they are served. This is especially true on Walmart.com where 88% of shoppers interact with content before making a purchase.” - Justin McDonald, RichContext

Sellers have a finite amount of time to capture shoppers and communicate the “why” behind the brand before someone clicks away. Enhanced content acts as your digital canvas, and serves shoppers with the valuable content they’re looking for in an easily accessible format.

Boost Conversions by 10-20%

“We've found that the addition of enhanced content typically boosts conversion by 10-20%, depending on category.” - Justin McDonald, RichContext

In addition to a significant sales boost, sharing interesting content on your listings draws shoppers in and keeps them engaged. Listings are getting longer page dwell time and higher levels of engagement levels. From a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) standpoint, enhanced content also impacts your positioning on the search engine results page (SERP) and can elevate your listing to get in front of more customers. So not only are more people seeing your listing and clicking into it, but they’re staying longer once they’re there and actually purchasing more often.

Clear Metrics Tracking

RichContext provides a metrics dashboard where users can get a clear overview of how their enhanced content is performing. Those metrics provide valuable insight into what works and what doesn’t, so you can optimize your content strategy and offer the media your shoppers want.

The contents of this blog are made available for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for any legal, business, or financial decisions. We do not guarantee, represent, or warrant the accuracy or reliability of any of the contents of this blog because they are based on Flexport’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, about which there can be no assurance due to various anticipated and unanticipated events that may occur. This blog has been prepared to the best of Flexport’s knowledge and research; however, the information presented in this blog herein may not reflect the most current regulatory or industry developments. Neither Flexport nor its advisors or affiliates shall be liable for any losses that arise in any way due to the reliance on the contents contained in this blog.