What Is Amazon A+ Content? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Perhaps you've heard of Amazon A+ Content and wondered if it's worth all the fuss.

Amazon says that Amazon A+ Content helps increase overall product sales by 3 - 10%, on average. A study performed by MediaMind analyzed 24,000 websites across 6 months discovered that multimedia content boosted impressions by 3x.

Today, media-rich content is rapidly becoming status-quo and, as sellers, it's important to make sure your Amazon product listings are up to snuff.

What Is Amazon A+ Content?

Amazon A+ Content is one of the most effective ways to increase customer trust and boost conversion rates. It can even help you acquire a higher ranking on Amazon Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). Simply put, Amazon A+ Content is your content, all dressed up and ready to hit the town.

It incorporates multimedia content to make your product page more attractive to customers. Think high-quality images, high-definition videos, or white-labeled comparison charts of other products. Amazon A+ Content is a premium content feature that allows sellers to change product descriptions of their branded Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) by using rich text and images.

In short, it's going one step beyond the typical content sellers usually create, just to ensure that potential buyers have the most sophisticated online shopping experience you can.

Who Can Use Amazon A+ Content?

Amazon A+ Content is only accessible to Brand Owners and Professional Sellers who are approved as Brand Owners via the Amazon Brand Registry (ABR) program. A+ Content is a Vendor Central Program, which is invite-only.

When you're approved to use Amazon A+ Content, you have two options:

Basic A+ Content: Amazon allows you to use five (5) standard modules (free, and available for every seller) Premium A+ Content: Gives you access to seven (7) modules with other cool features (only available to brand owners and professional sellers approved as brand owners)

From there, you can select between the Self-Service Modules (Basic, Silver, Gold, or Platinum), each with its own fee.

How Much Does Amazon A+ Content Cost?

Depending on how you intend to leverage your A+ content for your listings, the cost can vary quite a bit.

Self-service modules cost about $400 USD per listing. This option gives you complete control over your listing's layout and design, including the freedom to choose how your content and images will work. This works well for sellers with experience in branding or marketing products to consumers.

cost about $400 USD per listing. This option gives you complete control over your listing's layout and design, including the freedom to choose how your content and images will work. This works well for sellers with experience in branding or marketing products to consumers. Amazon Builds will run you about $1500 USD per listing. This option is best for sellers with limited knowledge on how to market or brand their products effectively. With this option, you send your product's content and images to Amazon and sit back and relax. Amazon will select the most suitable design and layout for the listing for you.

How To Create A+ Content for Your Listing

It might sound like a lot, but creating the Amazon A+ Content is pretty simple.

Here are the steps:

Log into your Vendor Central account Go to Merchandising and click A+ Details Pages Now you'll see two options: self-service or Amazon builds. Select the option you wish to take If you select "self-service", you'll be redirected to a page to enter the ASIN you want to create the content for. Then you'll see a list of option to build the modules and layouts. Once you've chosen the ASIN, you'll be asked to choose a BUILD LAYOUT, of which there are 12 to select from: Standard (10 options) Advanced (2 options)

Of the 12 module options, you can use up to five (5) per page.

You can choose to use the same modules every time or you can mix it up for each listing. Keep in mind that the fee may vary per package of modules. Once you've chosen your modules, select the continue button. Upload your images and content. Click on the preview button to see how your page will look. When you're happy, click on "add to cart" and see your final price and pay.

If you select "Amazon builds for you", you'll be redirected to a page where you simply upload your text and images and submit to Amazon. Enter your project name. Make sure that it's descriptive and easy to remember. Design your lay out and upload your content. Always preview before you publish. Once you're happy with the way your page listing looks, you can select "finish." Amazon will review your listing and, if it's approved, it will go live within seven (7) business days. If it's not approved, you'll receive a rejection and can tweak your listing to resubmit.

What Are the Amazon A+ Content Guidelines?

There are a few important things to remember when it comes to Amazon A+ Content:

A+ won't improve your page ranking. If you're looking to improve your Amazon page ranking, you'll need to optimize your listings.

Once your page goes live, you have only two (2) business days to make edits. For this reason, it's imperative you ensure you're happy with the content you submit before you hit "Finish".

On A+ pages, you cannot mention your competitors or the products they sell within your content. Mentioning competitors or their products can result in your A+ content being rejected.

Your text and images should be unique to your A+ listing, meaning you can't copy and paste from another listing.

You're limited to five (5) product listings per vendor, so choose wisely. Maybe you want to further promote your best-selling products or give your high-quality but underperforming products a leg up. Consider which of your products are worth the spend before you begin.

What Are Some Best Practices for Creating Amazon A+ Content?

The best practice is pretty simple: follow the Amazon A+ guidelines! From there, you'll want to make sure you optimize your content to create the best possible listing page for potential buyers.

You can do this by:

Emphasizing your Unique Selling Point (USP). What's the number one reason your product is the product potential buyers need? Identify your USP and ensure your content supports it.

Using concise content. Longer content does not equal higher conversion rates. Instead, keep your content clear and to-the-point. Less is more!

Combining text and images to make it easy for shoppers to skim your listing. Well-placed images help break up copy and capture the shoppers' eye. Since we know a picture is "worth a thousand words", the use of images can help you reduce your copy.

Leveraging customer reviews. Take a minute to read your customer reviews and you'll quickly find exactly what your buyers are looking for. Use this feedback to inform your content creation - we promise, you won't regret it.

What Are the Benefits of Amazon A+ Content?

A+ Content gives sellers are a competitive edge amongst thousands of product listings.

Amazon A+ grabs shoppers' attention because it features large, HD images and video to explain the product, its usage, and its benefits.

A+ Content is also naturally easier to skim, thanks to the mix of big, bright images and text.

It brings your product to the limelight by allowing you to display big, eye-catching images and highlight every benefit and feature of your product.

As Amazon tells us, A+ helps improve conversion rates - product listings using A+ Content have 10% higher sales than non-A+ product listings.

Is It Worth It?

Unfortunately, this is the one question we can't answer for you. If you're looking for a dynamic way to sell your products on Amazon, A+ Content could very well be the right fit for you. It allows you to differentiate, boost your conversion rates, and showcase your products in the best possible light. The ROI on an additional 10% sales could be a game-changer for your business.

