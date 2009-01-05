More on Sustainability from Flexport

O My Bag is a company with a purpose. Not only do they produce top-quality and unique products from their production base in India, they also work with sustainable materials, ensure ethical production conditions, pay living wages, and provide jobs for women in the community who might otherwise not be able to find work. Beyond these initiatives, O My Bag demonstrates their commitment to their suppliers by investing 1% of their annual revenue back into the communities surrounding their Kolkata production facility.

O My Bag’s sustainability manager Femke Lotgerink shared that they were primarily concerned with the emissions caused by shipping their bags from India to their warehouse in the Netherlands, not to mention from Europe to customers all around the world.“Flexport has been quite helpful in helping us gain insights into our exact emissions, so we could start doing something about offsetting them,” says Femke. “Seeing the difference between the footprints of our air and ocean shipping, for example, helps us adjust our timing so we can take advantage of the lower footprint left by ocean freight without running low on inventory.”

Through Flexport's low-carbon fuels program, O My Bag partnered with GoodShipping to purchase marine biofuel reduction certificates for their transportation emissions. This conscious effort enabled O My Bag to reduce their emissions footprint an impressive 18% over the course of 2021. They inset 45% of their emissions with GoodShipping, and offset the other 55% through certified projects.