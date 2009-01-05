Skip to content
Cargo Insurance (7 MIN)

Introduction to Cargo Insurance

Learn how cargo insurance can offset loss that general policies can’t. Know the risks, so you can fit policies to your supply chain.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

Cargo insurance isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s a primary defense against incidents and loss that could otherwise tank your bottom line.

Key Takeaway_2

Carriers are unlikely to cover the full value of goods when an incident occurs. Your company’s general insurance may not cover you, either.

Key Takeaway_3

You can buy cargo insurance from your freight forwarder to fit policies more closely to the value of goods and gain cost efficiency.

