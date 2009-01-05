Cargo Insurance (7 MIN)
Introduction to Cargo Insurance
Learn how cargo insurance can offset loss that general policies can’t. Know the risks, so you can fit policies to your supply chain.
Your Key Takeaways
Cargo insurance isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s a primary defense against incidents and loss that could otherwise tank your bottom line.
Carriers are unlikely to cover the full value of goods when an incident occurs. Your company’s general insurance may not cover you, either.
You can buy cargo insurance from your freight forwarder to fit policies more closely to the value of goods and gain cost efficiency.
Go Further
Expand your knowledge. Explore related topics to enhance your knowledge and skills.
4 Lessons (11 MIN)
Sustainability in Global Supply Chains
Frame your supply chain decisions for sustainability. This course helps you break down a sprawling topic for significant impact.
3 Lessons (7 MIN)
Airfreight 101
Learn when it’s a competitive advantage to ship via air, how cargo is uniquely loaded on a plane, and options for procuring airfreight rates.
3 Lessons (7 MIN)
Ocean LCL 101
Learn what LCL freight is and how the consolidation and deconsolidation process affects the shipment lifecycle.