Introducing the Flexport.org Open Emissions Calculator HERO

Sustainability in Global Supply Chains (11 MIN)

Introduction to Sustainability in Global Supply Chains

Frame your supply chain decisions for sustainability. These short videos help you break down a sprawling topic for significant impact.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

Sustainability is a global priority with more than 190 countries committed to UN-supported goals by 2030. Dig in to find out how UN agencies regulate the impact of freight.

Key Takeaway_2

Your supply chain impacts sustainability in many ways. As a result, customers, investors, and regulators may have high expectations.

Key Takeaway_3

Your materials, emissions, waste, labor policies, and more may present upfront opportunities for your company to improve sustainability.

