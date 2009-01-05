Sustainability in Global Supply Chains (11 MIN)
Introduction to Sustainability in Global Supply Chains
Frame your supply chain decisions for sustainability. These short videos help you break down a sprawling topic for significant impact.
Your Key Takeaways
Sustainability is a global priority with more than 190 countries committed to UN-supported goals by 2030. Dig in to find out how UN agencies regulate the impact of freight.
Your supply chain impacts sustainability in many ways. As a result, customers, investors, and regulators may have high expectations.
Your materials, emissions, waste, labor policies, and more may present upfront opportunities for your company to improve sustainability.
