Customs 101 (8 MIN)
Introduction to Customs
Learn the purpose of customs agencies, how they differ internationally, and where customs regulations fit into the shipment lifecycle.
Your Key Takeaways
The World Customs Organization governs tariff schedules on a global scale, so why don’t all countries have the same duty rates?
Learn about the role of customs brokers and how they can guide you through the clearance process.
Every international shipment requires customs clearance. How can you best prepare?
