Dangerous Goods 101 (11 MIN)

Ship Safe with Dangerous Goods 101

Ensure safe shipping with an overview of when and how to declare dangerous goods. Start now to take command of compliance.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

Dangerous goods must be transported according to international rules. You’ll need a certified Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) to start.

Key Takeaway_2

Be sure to to package, mark, label, and document all dangerous goods correctly. Shippers are accountable for hidden or mis-declared cargo.

Key Takeaway_3

Dangerous goods compliance is non-negotiable. Even those shipping non-DG cargo need basic training to help create safer supply chains.

