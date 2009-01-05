Dangerous Goods 101 (11 MIN)
Ship Safe with Dangerous Goods 101
Ensure safe shipping with an overview of when and how to declare dangerous goods. Start now to take command of compliance.
Your Key Takeaways
Dangerous goods must be transported according to international rules. You’ll need a certified Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) to start.
Be sure to to package, mark, label, and document all dangerous goods correctly. Shippers are accountable for hidden or mis-declared cargo.
Dangerous goods compliance is non-negotiable. Even those shipping non-DG cargo need basic training to help create safer supply chains.
