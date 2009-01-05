Shipment Visibility 101 (5 MIN)
Introduction to Shipment Visibility
Locating your freight isn’t as easy as tracking a food delivery on your smartphone. Learn the factors that go into container tracking and supply chain visibility.
Your Key Takeaways
Location + State + Events = Shipment Visibility. Dig in to learn what this means when tracking your freight.
Learn the value of having a modern logistics platform one click away when it comes to tracking your shipment’s location.
How track and trace data can help you make important decisions and plan ahead!
