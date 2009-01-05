Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Bill of Lading (BOL or B/L)

Tags: 

A bill of lading is a shipping document that outlines the voyage of a shipment.

Bill of Lading (BOL or B/L)

What is a bill of lading? 

A bill of lading (BOL or B/L) is issued to a shipper detailing the method and path of a shipment. It is a contract for the movement of the goods, and serves as a receipt for the cargo and can act as proof of ownership of the goods being transported.

Ocean shipments use original or express bills of lading. 

Air shipments use air waybills.

Learn More 

Watch our FlexU course

Introduction to Bills of Lading

Related Help Articles

Who Do I Tell My Supplier is the Consignee on a Bill of Lading?

Related Glossary Terms

Air Waybill (AWB) 

Original Bill of Lading

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage