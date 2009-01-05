Skip to content
Glossary

CFS (Container Freight Station) Cut-off

A CFS cut-off is the date that an LCL shipment needs to be checked in the CFS for the shipment to make its sailing.

What is a CFS cut-off? 

A CFS cut-off is the date by which an LCL (Less than Container Load) shipment needs to be checked in to a CFS (Container Freight Station) to meet its scheduled sailing.

LCL shipments will be consolidated into a container at a CFS before being loaded onto the vessel. 

If an LCL shipment is not delivered to the CFS by the cut-off date, the shipment will not meet its scheduled sailing. The cut-off date is usually five days before the scheduled sailing, but this varies per CFS.

LCL shipments need to be consolidated in a container and delivered to the CY before the CY cut-off date.

