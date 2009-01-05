Skip to content
Glossary

FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon)

FBA is an Amazon service that will store and ship your products for you.

FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon)

What is FBA?

FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) is an Amazon service that allows you to store your products in Amazon’s fulfillment centers (also known as Amazon FBA warehouses) until they’re purchased by Amazon customers. Amazon will then pack and ship those products to Amazon customers.

