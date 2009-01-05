What is FBA?

FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) is an Amazon service that allows you to store your products in Amazon’s fulfillment centers (also known as Amazon FBA warehouses) until they’re purchased by Amazon customers. Amazon will then pack and ship those products to Amazon customers.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

How to Ship to Amazon US with Flexport

How to Ship to Amazon EU with Flexport

Related Glossary Terms

CFS (Container Freight Station)

LTL (Less than Truckload)

Resources

Fulfillment by Amazon - Amazon