Origin engineering is the relocation of part of a product's manufacturing from one country to another country to avoid unfavorable trade restrictions, such as higher duty rates or quotas.
The practice of relocating part, but not all, of the manufacturing of a product from one country to another country to avoid unfavorable trade restrictions, such as higher duty rates or quotas.
Origin engineering requires an in-depth analysis of the rules of origin for the product to determine which manufacturing processes determine the country of origin of the product.
