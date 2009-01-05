Ship From Address (Amazon) refers to the Ship From address that Amazon Seller Central requires you to input when creating a shipment plan. See Creating a Shipment Plan for more information on how to get to this step.

What is a Ship From address?

The Ship From address is the warehouse from which your shipment will be picked up for final delivery to an Amazon fulfillment center. The Ship From address will not be your supplier’s address. Think of the Ship From address as your shipment’s last stop before being delivered to an FBA warehouse. All necessary prep-work (labeling, palletizing) will be done at this Ship From address before the shipment is delivered to Amazon.

Amazon Seller Central requires a Ship From address in order to generate the Ship To address (the assigned FBA warehouse). Flexport provides the Ship From addresses because they are the warehouses where the shipment will be prepared for Amazon.

What do I put as the Ship From address?

If you are shipping to Amazon US, input Flexport’s Los Angeles warehouse as the Ship From address:

Flexport asks that you input the Buena Park address so that Amazon Seller Central may be more likely to assign a fulfillment center on the west coast. Flexport can only offer services like Amazon preparation at Flexport’s warehouse and Flexport direct delivery to Amazon shipments delivering to a California fulfillment center like ONT8.

However, inputting a west coast Ship From address is not a guarantee that you will be assigned a FBA warehouse on the west coast. Ultimately you cannot choose the FBA warehouse, even with the Inventory Placement Program.

If you are assigned an FBA warehouse on the East Coast, update your Ship From address as follows:

If you are shipping to Amazon Canada, input the following as the Ship From address:

If you are shipping to Amazon UK, input the following as the Ship From address:

If you are shipping to Amazon Germany, input the following as the Ship From address:

