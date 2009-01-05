Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Storage Charges

Storage charges may apply to your shipment even if you don't plan on putting your shipment into storage.

What are storage charges? 

Storage charges are the cost of holding a shipment at a location (warehouse, CES, etc) and will be on the final invoice if applicable. 

Storage charges may apply for a few reasons, including: 

What's the difference between demurrage and storage charges?

Terminals will assess a hefty demurrage fee for containers not picked up from the port before the Last Free Day to discourage storing containers at the port for more than a few days. Storage charges cover the cost of actually storing shipments.

