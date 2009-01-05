Skip to content
Glossary

Glossary

Preferential Duties

A Preferential Duty Rate is lower than the normal duty rate applied to the imports from third countries.

A Preferential Duty Rate is lower than the normal duty rate applied to the imports from third countries - i.e. lower than the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty rate. This lower duty may be claimed for qualifying goods originating in countries with which the importing country has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In order for you to claim the preferential duty rate, you usually need to submit some kind of Proof of Origin.

