Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

What is the Timeline of an Amazon Shipment from Destination?

Tags: 

See below for a breakdown with transit times of an Amazon shipment from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center per transportation mode.

What is the Timeline of an Amazon Shipment from Destination?

Below are outlines of the timeline for an Amazon FBA shipment, showing transit time from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center. For an estimate of the total time it will take for your shipment to arrive at its final destination, see How Long Will It Take My Shipment to Arrive at the Final Destination?

Click on the image to enlarge it.

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

markdown image

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Amazon FBA 2018 Storage Policy Changes

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How Will Amazon Prime Day Impact My Supply Chain?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How to Ship to Amazon Australia