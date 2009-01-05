Back to Help Center
What is the Timeline of an Amazon Shipment from Destination?
See below for a breakdown with transit times of an Amazon shipment from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center per transportation mode.
Below are outlines of the timeline for an Amazon FBA shipment, showing transit time from the destination port to the Amazon fulfillment center. For an estimate of the total time it will take for your shipment to arrive at its final destination, see How Long Will It Take My Shipment to Arrive at the Final Destination?
Click on the image to enlarge it.