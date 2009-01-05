Flexport currently ships to Amazon fulfillment centers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany.

To ship into the UK your business must have an EORI number and a UK VAT number.

To ship into Germany your business must have an EORI number and a German VAT number.

Complete the steps below if you are shipping to Amazon EU. For Amazon US shipments, see How to Ship to Amazon US/Canada with Flexport.

How to create a shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central when you're shipping to the EU with Flexport.

How to decide which final delivery method is right for your EU Amazon shipment, how to estimate prices, and how to select it in Amazon Seller Central.

How to send a quote request to Flexport and what additional information you need to include.

How to share Amazon Seller Central with Flexport and why you need to do so.

How to track your UPS, Flexport LTL, or Flexport LTL shipment going to an Amazon EU warehouse.

Frequently Asked Questions :

What are the Palletization Requirements for Amazon Shipments?

What are the Labeling Requirements for Amazon Shipments?

Can I Have Multiple FBA Locations in One Shipment?

How Will I Be Charged for Final Delivery to Amazon?