How Long Does It Take Amazon LTL to Deliver to Amazon FBA?
Amazon LTL will require at least 2-3 weeks to deliver a shipment to an Amazon fulfillment center.
It takes 2-3 weeks for Amazon LTL to deliver to an Amazon FBA warehouse after the trucker has picked it up from the warehouse (the Ship From) address.
For a full breakdown of final delivery to an Amazon FBA warehouse, see Timeline of an Amazon Shipment from Destination.