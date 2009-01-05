Follow the steps below to estimate the cost of using Amazon LTL for final delivery to an Amazon FBA warehouse.

After you have created your shipment plan in Amazon Seller Central, go to the Prepare Shipment page.

1. Select LTL and Amazon-Partnered Carrier under Section 2: Shipping Service:

2. Complete the form under Section 3: Shipment Packing and click Confirm in the bottom right.

3. Estimate the pallet information using the following guidelines:

Dimensions (1): use 72” (maximum height per Amazon requirements).

Weight (2): divide the cargo weight by number of pallets.

Approximate pallet count (3): divide the shipment’s volume (cbm) by 1.5 for an estimation.

Do not check the Stackable pallets box. If you check the Stackable pallets box, Amazon may send a truck that will only accommodate stackable pallets. If they aren’t stackable, then all your pallets won’t fit in the truck.

**Auto-pallet-calculating tools are available online, but be aware that these tools are not always accurate and often underestimate pallet details.**

4. Calculate the charges under Section 4: Shipping Charges using the following guidelines:

Freight ready date (1): choose any date.

choose any date. Contact person (2): choose any contact.

choose any contact. Freight class (3): select 100.

select 100. Declared value (4): use the commercial value of your cargo.

5. Click Calculate. Do not accept the charges.

Note that Amazon, not Flexport, will bill you for final delivery charges if you’re using an Amazon-partnered carrier like Amazon LTL.

To estimate the cost of other final delivery methods, see Amazon US/Canada Delivery: Estimating Prices.