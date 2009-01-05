What is a CFS cut-off?

A CFS cut-off is the date by which an LCL (Less than Container Load) shipment needs to be checked in to a CFS (Container Freight Station) to meet its scheduled sailing.

LCL shipments will be consolidated into a container at a CFS before being loaded onto the vessel.

If an LCL shipment is not delivered to the CFS by the cut-off date, the shipment will not meet its scheduled sailing. The cut-off date is usually five days before the scheduled sailing, but this varies per CFS.

LCL shipments need to be consolidated in a container and delivered to the CY before the CY cut-off date.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Should I Ship by LCL or FCL?

Flexport's LCL Service

Related Glossary Terms

LCL (Less than Container Load)

Container Yard