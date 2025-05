What is wharfage?

Wharfage is the fee charged by ocean carriers to cover the port authority’s cost of using a wharf to unload cargo from a vessel.

Wharfage is usually included in the base freight rate or the Terminal Handling Charge.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Should I Ship by Air or LCL?

Related Glossary Terms

CFS (Container Freight Station) Fee

Pier Pass Fee

Resources

Wharfage - Code of Federal Regulations