Known Shipper

Known shipper is a preferred status for companies shipping via air, and a necessary status to ship via passenger planes taking off from the US.

What is a known shipper?

Known shipper is a shipper status determined by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration). A shipper must be a known shipper in order to load cargo on a passenger aircraft from the US. TSA’s Known Shipper Management System confirms the validity and integrity of the shipper to establish the shipper as a known shipper. 

Known shippers also have better freight rates, more route options, and fewer delays as a result of being an established shipper with the TSA.

