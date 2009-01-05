What is a bill of lading?

A bill of lading (BOL or B/L) is issued to a shipper detailing the method and path of a shipment. It is a contract for the movement of the goods, and serves as a receipt for the cargo and can act as proof of ownership of the goods being transported.

Ocean shipments use original or express bills of lading.

Air shipments use air waybills.

