Bill of Lading (BOL or B/L)
A bill of lading is a shipping document that outlines the voyage of a shipment.
What is a bill of lading?
A bill of lading (BOL or B/L) is issued to a shipper detailing the method and path of a shipment. It is a contract for the movement of the goods, and serves as a receipt for the cargo and can act as proof of ownership of the goods being transported.
Ocean shipments use original or express bills of lading.
Air shipments use air waybills.
