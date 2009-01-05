Flexport is committed to transparency in quoting and in billing, so we try to make it clear which services, exactly, you are being charged for.

The following is a list of common charges you might encounter at origin and/or destination for a given shipment. Click on an individual line item to learn more about it.

Common Trucking Fees

Common Customs Fees

Common Origin Fees

Origin charges may apply depending on the incoterm the shipment is moving under. Common origin fees include:

Other Common Fees