What is origin engineering?

The practice of relocating part, but not all, of the manufacturing of a product from one country to another country to avoid unfavorable trade restrictions, such as higher duty rates or quotas.

Origin engineering requires an in-depth analysis of the rules of origin for the product to determine which manufacturing processes determine the country of origin of the product.

