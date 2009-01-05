Addressing Root Causes of Logistics Bottlenecks

As with any business decision, there are costs associated with leaving the cause unaddressed. A European retailer, Blokker, was paying €600,000 a year in fines and penalties due to not being able to see where their stock and containers were.

Upstream visibility into inventory-in-motion can be a significant value driver as well. BCG research showed that a 15-30% reduction of working capital could be achieved through better visibility of end-to-end inventory in the supply chain.