Beat The Bottlenecks

Your Supply Chain Relies on You. Stay in Control.

On-Demand Webinar

Debottlenecking the Supply Chain With Data

Watch the webinar from 25 May in which we discussed real-world logistics bottlenecks brought about by ongoing global supply chain disruption. We examined them through a data lens and suggested action plans that can be put in place to mitigate them.

eGuide: Addressing Logistics Bottlenecks

When a seemingly simple situation leads to orders being delayed, shipments being unaccounted for, or needed information missing – you’re dealing with a logistics bottleneck. The majority of supply chain bottlenecks can be tied to one of four interconnected root causes:

lack of visibility

Root Cause #1

Lack of End-To-End Supply Chain Visibility

Root Cause #2

Lack of Internal Processes

Root Cause #3

Lack of Central Communication

Root Cause #4

Lack of Shipment Data

Your Supply Chain Relies on You. Stay in Control.

  • eGuide

    Address Root Causes of Logistics Bottlenecks

    The key to resolving supply chain bottlenecks is in your hands! But to get started, you need to know the root causes of bottlenecks.
    Unlock the full potential of your supply chain.
  • On-Demand | Webinar

    Debottlenecking the Supply Chain With Data

    In this webinar, we discussed

    • On your bike: the problem of supplier bottlenecks in the bicycle industry
    • A stitch in time: fashion brands experiencing increasing order lead times
    • The delivery logjam: retailers facing chaotic inbound stock plannin
    Flexport Platform

    Our Product

    Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track everything. Collaborate with everyone. See what happens when data drives your decisions.

    Sunday Times Report

    The Future of Supply Chain & Procurement '22

    How can companies adapt their sourcing strategy to evolving circumstances? What is the best way to respond to rising costs? And how can businesses ultimately build resilience into their supply chain and procurement strategy?

    Customer Success

    How Ergobaby achieved Visibility

    Ergobaby Embraces the World of Digital Logistics. By working with Flexport, this innovative baby carrier manufacturer is able to claim new operational efficiencies throughout its organization.

    External Bottlenecks

    Weekly Freight Market Update

    Get the latest ocean and air freight market information. Receive updates on rates and trends, customs and trade industry news, plus Covid-19 impacts.

    The 3 Most Common Supply Chain Bottlenecks

    Watch the webinar from 20 April in which we discussed. 1) How to overcome common bottlenecks like; forecasting inaccuracies and warehouse inefficiencies. 2) Pracitical advice on optimizing your supply chain set up. 3) How to navigate bottlenecks you cannot overcome like port congestion and high rates.

    Join Thousands of Leading Brands on Flexport

    OUR MISSION

    We’re Making Global Trade Easy for Everyone.

    Technology platforms are the way forward, powering every part of the economy: how we buy and sell, pay and get paid, and run companies in the cloud.

    Flexport is the next critical Platform for modern businesses—the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.

