Your products must get through. So load your key SKUs onto Flexport’s Ocean Consolidation Network where technology adds visibility and control to every handoff.
Only Pay For The Space You Use
Don’t wait to fill a full container. Save time and money now. Only pay for the space you need and never lose track of your cargo thanks to our robust less-than-container (LCL) network managed on the Flexport Platform.
Reliable and Roll Resistant
With over 300 lanes and origin-to-destination coverage all managed on the Flexport Platform, you can find a reliable LCL option that will meet your budget, schedule, and expectations.
More Port Congestion Proof
Book with fewer worries. Consolidated shipments managed by Flexport are rarely subject to demurrage, detention, additional chassis days or empty return delays, and are less sensitive to chassis shortages.
More Service Options. Fewer Limits.
More options make Flexport LCL the right choice for companies of all sizes. With access to more sailings, you can pick the service that’s best for you. Our warehouses, technology, and carrier relationships create higher flexibility and provide much-higher levels of reliability so you can make decisions with confidence.
SERVICE OFFERINGS
From Standard to Expedited to Buyer’s Consolidation
Available on 300+ lanes globally, Flexport’s flagship standard service gives you great flexibility, while expedited service turns up the speed, and buyers consol can streamline the process even further.
OUR CLIMATE COMMITMENT
Max Out Container Space. Reduce Transportation Emissions.
Your customers care about sustainability—so should you. See your emissions footprint per shipment directly on the Flexport Platform. Flexport offsets our ocean consolidation services, like LCL and OceanMatch on your behalf at no cost to you.
OceanMatch lets you save up to 35% of cost per container with minimal risk of damages, customs delays and other handling, all powered by the Flexport Platform.Learn More
In an OceanMatch pilot in Q4 2018, Flexport saved shippers moving freight on the Transpacific Eastbound trade lane five days compared to traditional LCL transit times.*Source
Since beginning our ocean consolidation services offset commitment in 2018, Flexport has offset over 50,000 TCO₂e, which equates to carbon sequestered by over 60,000 acres of forests.Learn more here
OceanMatch
Outside of the Box Solutions That Work
Through the Flexport Platform, we match unused space in your container with other Flexport cargo. Flexport’s unique OceanMatch service saves you costs and improves container utilization without compromising on speed.
Tag Urgent SKUs and Empower Suppliers to Do the Rest
Join Thousands Of Leading Brands On Flexport
REPORTING
Real World Reporting for Real-World Impact
Want to sign sales contracts now? Then you need to know what’s in transit. Schedule customized inbound shipment reports to keep you and your receiving warehouse on the same page, making delivery dates to end customers more reliable.
INSIGHTS
Put Your Supply Chain at the Center of Business Operations
Communicate with your team about key trends, using Flexport’s analytics. With tons of data that’s easy to read, insights arise and supply chain strategy takes shape.
Frequently Asked Questions
