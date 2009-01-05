For a traditional freight forwarder providing freight shipping services, all of the complex coordination required to move freight across a diverse network of logistics asset owners is done using phones, emails, fax machines, and physical pieces of paper.

Flexport offers a freight forwarding service that is replacing those technologies with software, not only automating away transaction costs but also improving the user experience for brands moving freight. We structure all data in your supply chain, reinforcing automation and information. As a result, our online dashboard gives clients more visibility and control over their supply chain than ever before.