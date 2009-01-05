HIGH VALUE GOODS
Manage Your Demand
Curve. Corner the Market.
Optimize high-stakes product cycles for maximum return. End-to-end visibility in the Flexport Platform or your ERP makes adjusting to demand as stress-free as possible.
Join Thousands Of Leading Brands On Flexport
Align Your Supply Chain to Any Scenario
Respond to evolving demand in real time. Make the most of every product cycle and capitalize on mid-stream pivots or opportunities. Flexport can tailor solutions to scenarios in advance or as they unfold.
Lots of Moving Parts, One Source of Truth
Streamline complex supply chains end-to-end. Set rules, share control with suppliers, and stay on top of multiple timelines at a glance. SKU-level visibility lets you track from purchase order to warehouse.
Point People Who Get to the Point
Work with people who know who you are and lean in when you need them. Forget messy email explanations from multiple people across modes. Your Flexport team is always on and always on point.
ORDER MANAGEMENT
Fulfillment That’s Actually Satisfying
Automate POs and monitor milestones from the start of each cycle with Flexport Order Management. Work in the Flexport Platform or seamlessly in your ERP for hyper-accurate order status and inventory position.
TRADE ADVISORY
Compliance Dictates, but Innovation Rules
Take a fresh approach to compliance. Speed clearances, minimize duties, or cash in on drawback with unexpected methods that play within the rules. Flexport Customs Trade Advisors strategize and execute, so you can squeeze the most out of complex supply chains.
SECURITY
High Security for High Value Goods
Flexport offers real-time, end-to-end IoT tracking, in-person escorts, and geospatial analytics to ensure high-value cargo is exactly where you expect. Warehouse partners are thoroughly vetted. Flexport operates its own warehouses in LA, Chicago, and Hong Kong with the highest security standards, including TAPA certification in Hong Kong.
CASE STUDY
How Fairphone Sets the Tone for the Smartphone Supply Chain
With Flexport’s data-driven platform, Fairphone optimizes lead times and product launches, while offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions from shipments.
CLIMATE
A Turnkey Solution for Sustainability
Achieve 100% carbon neutrality with the flip of a setting. Track your progress, automate sustainability reports, and earn a Carbonfree® Shipper designation you can share with your customers.
