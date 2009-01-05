Wholesale distribution
Create a Supply Chain
Greater than Its Parts
Position your supply chain to drive gains across your entire company. Automate everyday tasks. Structure insights for predictability. With the power to simplify order cycles, everyone can do more.
Join Thousands Of Leading Brands On Flexport
Customize Views. Get on the Same Page.
Locate what’s most important right away. In the Flexport Platform, see the essentials at once or drag and drop the intel for your role front and center. Personalized views create a more powerful outlook.
Tasks that Take Care of Themselves
Set rules to run your supply chain. Start strong with Flexport Order Management for automated reordering. Share booking control with suppliers. Filter data to purpose and schedule custom-built reports.
Act on Insights in Minutes or Meetings
The Flexport Platform makes it easy to find and act on insights of any size. Changes, approvals, and questions are resolved in a matter of clicks. For significant decisions, collaborate directly in the Flexport Platform.
FLEXPORT PLATFORM
One Source of Truth. All the Solutions You Need.
The Flexport Platform organizes data from advanced APIs and inputs specific to your supply chain to make your job easier. Simplify procurement. Track SKUs end-to-end. Discover trends across trade lanes and game routing scenarios to save time and money.
ORDER MANAGEMENT
Your Order Lifecycle, Completely in Order
REPORTS
Answer Any Question with the Right Data
INSIGHTS
A Shared Vision for Complex Supply Chains
Case study
A Plumbing Fixtures Leader Optimizes its Flow of Supply and Demand
How Gerber Gains End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Savings with Flexport.
Customs
Faster, More Accurate Customs Clearances
Customs
Faster, More Accurate Customs Clearances
Get started
Ready to Get Started?
Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.
Sign Up for Global Logistics Update
Why search for updates when we can send them to you?