Wholesale distribution

Create a Supply Chain
Greater than Its Parts

Position your supply chain to drive gains across your entire company. Automate everyday tasks. Structure insights for predictability. With the power to simplify order cycles, everyone can do more.

Join Thousands Of Leading Brands On Flexport

Customize Views. Get on the Same Page.

Locate what’s most important right away. In the Flexport Platform, see the essentials at once or drag and drop the intel for your role front and center. Personalized views create a more powerful outlook.

Tasks that Take Care of Themselves

Set rules to run your supply chain. Start strong with Flexport Order Management for automated reordering. Share booking control with suppliers. Filter data to purpose and schedule custom-built reports.

Act on Insights in Minutes or Meetings

The Flexport Platform makes it easy to find and act on insights of any size. Changes, approvals, and questions are resolved in a matter of clicks. For significant decisions, collaborate directly in the Flexport Platform.

FLEXPORT PLATFORM

One Source of Truth. All the Solutions You Need.

The Flexport Platform organizes data from advanced APIs and inputs specific to your supply chain to make your job easier. Simplify procurement. Track SKUs end-to-end. Discover trends across trade lanes and game routing scenarios to save time and money.

  • I depend on Flexport to provide me accurate, timely information that makes my job easier.

    Supply Chain and Procurement Specialist

    Leviat

ORDER MANAGEMENT

Your Order Lifecycle, Completely in Order

Access SKU-level tracking, easy PO placement, and supplier KPIs—all with Flexport Order Management. End-to-end visibility is one of the fastest ways to streamline and save time on your supply chain.

REPORTS

Answer Any Question with the Right Data

Make short work of in-depth reporting. Build reports from scratch and schedule them to send at any cadence. Track live shipments, pull historical data, and forecast with predictive tools.

INSIGHTS

A Shared Vision for Complex Supply Chains

With structured data in the Flexport Platform, anyone can spot opportunities and validate ideas. Go deeper and drive strategy when you collaborate internally or with your Flexport team.

Case study

A Plumbing Fixtures Leader Optimizes its Flow of Supply and Demand

How Gerber Gains End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Savings with Flexport.

End to End Supply Chain Solutions

Customs

Faster, More Accurate Customs Clearances

Flexport customs brokers can start working on clearing your goods as soon as the orders are placed. Easier clearances are possible with automated documentation from the Flexport Product Library.

    Ready to Get Started?

    Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.

    Go Further

    EGUIDE

    The Logistics Manager's Playbook

    Tutorials

    Why Does Flight Routing Matter?

    Blog

    Build a Traceable Supply Chain

