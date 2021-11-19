Chris Rogers
Supply Chain Economist
Chris' Posts
February 28, 2022
Routes, not Jets - Impact of Ukraine Conflict on Airfreight
February 22, 2022
Commodities and Compliance - Ukraine Conflict Issues for Trade
February 22, 2022
Not Just Hot Air - Why Natural Gas Matters for Supply Chains
February 14, 2022
How to Use the Right Data to Make Supply Chain Decisions
February 10, 2022
After the Boom - Evolving E-Commerce Supply Chains
January 28, 2022
The Changing of the Seasons - Tracking Trade Data Patterns
January 21, 2022
Understanding the Logistics Pressure Matrix
November 23, 2021
Early Shopping, Not Early Shipping Ahead of the Holidays
November 19, 2021
Trade War Redux - US-China Trade Relations Issues to Watch
