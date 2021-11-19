Skip to content
Chris Rogers

Chris Rogers

Supply Chain Economist

Chris' Posts

  • Image of jet over clouds

    February 28, 2022

    Routes, not Jets - Impact of Ukraine Conflict on Airfreight

  • Clouds over shipping

    February 22, 2022

    Commodities and Compliance - Ukraine Conflict Issues for Trade

  • Liquefied Natural Gas tanker under the northern lights

    February 22, 2022

    Not Just Hot Air - Why Natural Gas Matters for Supply Chains

  • Masthead for 2022-02 blog post on using economics data in supply chain decision-making

    February 14, 2022

    How to Use the Right Data to Make Supply Chain Decisions

  • Decision-makers in an e-commerce warehouse. Masthead for Flexport Research report.

    February 10, 2022

    After the Boom - Evolving E-Commerce Supply Chains

  • GettyImages-466899125

    January 28, 2022

    The Changing of the Seasons - Tracking Trade Data Patterns

  • An admin worker counts packages in a warehouse. Image for masthead of Logistics Pressure Matrix report.

    January 21, 2022

    Understanding the Logistics Pressure Matrix

  • Holiday lights over crowds shopping

    November 23, 2021

    Early Shopping, Not Early Shipping Ahead of the Holidays

  • Fireworks over Washington DC

    November 19, 2021

    Trade War Redux - US-China Trade Relations Issues to Watch

